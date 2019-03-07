Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Tallies two points
Pietrangelo scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in a 5-4 victory against the Ducks on Wednesday.
The veteran defenseman is red-hot with four goals and five points in the last five games. He also has seven goals and 12 points in the past 13 contests. Pietrangelo doesn't have as many assists as usual, but behind a career-best 9.2 shooting percentage, the 29-year-old has a great chance for a career high in the goal department. He has 12 scores and 32 points in 55 games this season.
