Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Tickles twine on power play

Pietrangelo scored a power-play goal and blocked six shots in Sunday's win over the Predators.

Pietrangelo was goalless in 15 games entering this matchup. He hauled in a pass from rookie Robert Thomas and rocketed a wrister past Juuse Saros to open scoring in the second period. The Blues will need their captain to continue this production if they want to keep up their recent hot streak, so Pietrangelo's one to keep an eye on in the fantasy realm.