Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: TOI machine
Pietrangelo notched a pair of assists and logged a game-high 29:37 of ice time in Monday's 4-2 win over Boston in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals.
Pietrangelo, with just one assist, had been M.I.A. the past seven games, but the defenseman's performance in Monday's win could get very well get him back on track in these finals. The two points give him 15 in total, having appeared in 23 playoff games to this point in the season.
