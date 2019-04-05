Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Trio of assists

Pietrangelo tallied three assists -- two coming on the power play -- in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Flyers.

Pietrangelo, as he so often does, led St. Louis in ice time, playing 23:31 in the win. It's been a relatively unproductive campaign for the 29-year-old as far as assists are concerned, but three helpers against Philly give Pietrangelo 40 points in 2018-19, giving the top-pairing defenseman seven seasons of 40+ points.