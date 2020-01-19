Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Two-point effort against Avs
Pietrangelo scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Avalanche.
It's the veteran blueliner's seventh multi-point performance in the last 13 games, and Pietrangelo has piled up six goals and 16 points over that stretch. He's already reached 40 points for the fourth straight season and the eighth time in his career, and he's got his sights firmly set on topping the career-high 15 goals and 54 points he collected in 2017-18.
