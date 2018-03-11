Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Two-point effort Saturday

Pietrangelo scored a goal and an assist while adding eight shots, a blocked shot, a hit and a plus-5 rating in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Kings.

He'd produced only four points (three goals, one assist) in 15 games since the beginning of February heading into this one, so Saturday's dominant fantasy performance was a welcome sight for the Blues and for anyone with shares in Pietrangelo. The 28-year-old now has 12 goals and 41 points on the season, the sixth time in his career he's broken the 40-point plateau, but he'll need to stay hot down the stretch to have a shot at matching his career-high 51.