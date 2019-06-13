Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Two points in Game 7

Pietrangelo scored a goal and supplied an assist in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Bruins in Game 7.

Pietrangelo also etched his name into the team record book -- his assist on Ryan O'Reilly's opening goal was his 16th of the playoffs, a franchise best for helpers. Pietrangelo ended the postseason with 19 points, leading all blueliners. Capping off the already-sweet evening, the captain's tally with less than eight seconds remaining in the first period would hold up as the game-winning and Stanley Cup-clinching goal.