Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Two points in Game 7
Pietrangelo scored a goal and supplied an assist in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Bruins in Game 7.
Pietrangelo also etched his name into the team record book -- his assist on Ryan O'Reilly's opening goal was his 16th of the playoffs, a franchise best for helpers. Pietrangelo ended the postseason with 19 points, leading all blueliners. Capping off the already-sweet evening, the captain's tally with less than eight seconds remaining in the first period would hold up as the game-winning and Stanley Cup-clinching goal.
