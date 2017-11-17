Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Two points in Thursday's win

Pietrangelo picked up a shorthanded assist and a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over Edmonton.

Pietrangelo had racked up 11 of his 16 points coming in at even strength, but starred on special teams in this one. The talented two-way blueliner has been an offensive juggernaut with 18 points through 20 games.

