Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Two points in Thursday's win
Pietrangelo picked up a shorthanded assist and a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over Edmonton.
Pietrangelo had racked up 11 of his 16 points coming in at even strength, but starred on special teams in this one. The talented two-way blueliner has been an offensive juggernaut with 18 points through 20 games.
More News
-
Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Norris hype starting•
-
Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Multi-point machine•
-
Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Keeps on rolling despite team loss•
-
Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Bags two apples in win•
-
Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Plays hero role for Notes•
-
Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Preparing for top defensive duties•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...