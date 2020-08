Pietrangelo scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Monday's 3-1 win over the Canucks in Game 4.

Pietrangelo set up Ryan O'Reilly for the opening goal and then the pair reversed roles for the Blues' third goal. The 30-year-old Pietrangelo added seven shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in the contest. The blueliner is up to a goal, four helpers, 26 shots and 12 blocks through seven playoff games.