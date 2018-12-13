Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Undergoes successful surgery
Pietrangelo underwent surgery on his right hand, but the procedure itself won't cause a further delay as far as his return timeline is concerned, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Pietrangelo lacks a firm timetable for his return, but it's worth noting that Thomas had previously reported the defenseman would be reexamined after Christmas. At that point, it should become much more clear how long Pietrangelo will be out. He's currently on injured reserve.
