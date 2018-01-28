Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Wins passing competition
Pietrangelo won the passing challenge at the NHL Skills Competition on Saturday.
For a blueliner who has had at least 30 assists in each non-lockout season since the 2010-11 campaign, this was a long time coming. Pietrangelo was a first-round draft pick in 2008 due to his passing skills -- whether it's long stretch passes or crafty power-play feeds. The 27-year-old has eight goals and 27 assists through 47 games this season, as he's fully taken over the reigns after last year's trade of Kevin Shattenkirk.
