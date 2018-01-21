Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Yields minus-3 rating Saturday
Pietrangelo fired two shots on goal and had a minus-3 rating through 23:06 of action Saturday against the Coyotes.
Pietrangelo had this minus-3 rating at the first intermission, when the Blues were down 4-0 already. The Blues certainly expect more out of their captain in front of the home crowd, although had one goal and three assists in the four games prior to Saturday's matchup. Still, Pietrangelo can't have nights off like this, so look for him to turn it around Tuesday against the Senators.
