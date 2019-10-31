Blues' Alexander Steen: Back from lower-body injury

Steen (lower body) had two shots on goal and 16:19 of playing time in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Wild.

Steen was injured in Sunday's game but back-to-back off days for the Blues helped him get right back into the lineup Wednesday. The 35-year-old is off to a slow start offensively, with no goals and four assists after 13 games. He had 10 goals and 27 points in 65 games last season.