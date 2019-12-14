Blues' Alexander Steen: Back in action Saturday

Steen (ankle) will return to the lineup Saturday against the Blackhawks, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Steen is back in the fold after missing the last 16 games, and he's expected to return to the bottom six while logging considerable penalty-kill time. The 25-year-old doesn't have much of a fantasy upside anymore with zero goals and five assists over 17 games this season.