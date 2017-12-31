Blues' Alexander Steen: Collects assist in victory
Steen picked up a helper in Saturday's win over the Hurricanes.
Steen has strung together three points in his last four games and is up to four goals and 20 points in 35 contests. While the goal-scoring is down, Steen is still producing points at a decent rate and should see his 4.6 shooting percentage improve in the near-future. The veteran plays on the first power-play unit and remains valuable in many fantasy settings.
More News
-
Blues' Alexander Steen: Three assists in last two games•
-
Blues' Alexander Steen: Collects two power-play helpers Saturday•
-
Blues' Alexander Steen: Scores power-play tally•
-
Blues' Alexander Steen: Posts four points in victory•
-
Blues' Alexander Steen: Healthy for Wednesday•
-
Blues' Alexander Steen: Game-time decision Wednesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...