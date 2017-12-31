Blues' Alexander Steen: Collects assist in victory

Steen picked up a helper in Saturday's win over the Hurricanes.

Steen has strung together three points in his last four games and is up to four goals and 20 points in 35 contests. While the goal-scoring is down, Steen is still producing points at a decent rate and should see his 4.6 shooting percentage improve in the near-future. The veteran plays on the first power-play unit and remains valuable in many fantasy settings.