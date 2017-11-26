Blues' Alexander Steen: Collects two power-play helpers Saturday

Steen dished out a pair of assists in Saturday's win over the Wild.

Steen is heating up after a slow start and now has six points in his last six games. The veteran is stuck on three goals this season, but he's been shooting the puck more frequently and should pad those totals in the near-future. Both assists against the Wild came with the man advantage, where Steen has once again found success on the first unit. The second-line winger is picking it up and thriving on the power play, so get him in your lineup.