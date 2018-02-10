Blues' Alexander Steen: Continues strong play
Steen posted a goal, an assist and a plus-3 rating in a 5-2 victory over the Jets on Friday.
The veteran center has really turned it up since New Year's. In the last 16 games, he has eight goals and 15 points with a plus-3 rating. Before the calendar switched to 2018, Steen had four goals and 20 points with a minus-7 rating in 35 contests. He isn't a 30-goal scorer anymore, but owners should certainly enjoy the hot streak.
More News
-
Blues' Alexander Steen: Point per game in January•
-
Blues' Alexander Steen: Keeps streak alive•
-
Blues' Alexander Steen: Two points Thursday•
-
Blues' Alexander Steen: Collects assist in victory•
-
Blues' Alexander Steen: Three assists in last two games•
-
Blues' Alexander Steen: Collects two power-play helpers Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...