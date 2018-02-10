Blues' Alexander Steen: Continues strong play

Steen posted a goal, an assist and a plus-3 rating in a 5-2 victory over the Jets on Friday.

The veteran center has really turned it up since New Year's. In the last 16 games, he has eight goals and 15 points with a plus-3 rating. Before the calendar switched to 2018, Steen had four goals and 20 points with a minus-7 rating in 35 contests. He isn't a 30-goal scorer anymore, but owners should certainly enjoy the hot streak.