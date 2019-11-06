Blues' Alexander Steen: Corrals helper

Steen notched an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Canucks.

Steen's fifth assist of the year came on a Tyler Bozak goal in the second period. The 35-year-old winger has added 21 blocked shots and 22 shots on goal in 16 games this year. He's no longer a significant scoring threat in a bottom-six role, but the defensively-responsible forward can chip in some offense here and there.