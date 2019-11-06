Blues' Alexander Steen: Corrals helper
Steen notched an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Canucks.
Steen's fifth assist of the year came on a Tyler Bozak goal in the second period. The 35-year-old winger has added 21 blocked shots and 22 shots on goal in 16 games this year. He's no longer a significant scoring threat in a bottom-six role, but the defensively-responsible forward can chip in some offense here and there.
More News
-
Blues' Alexander Steen: Back from lower-body injury•
-
Blues' Alexander Steen: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Blues' Alexander Steen: Deemed game-time call•
-
Blues' Alexander Steen: Leaves with lower-body injury•
-
Blues' Alexander Steen: Notches helper against Kings•
-
Blues' Alexander Steen: Fires three shots on net•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.