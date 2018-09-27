Blues' Alexander Steen: Day-to-day with upper-body issue

Steen is dealing with an upper-body injury and is considered day-to-day, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Coach Mike Yeo didn't rule out Steen from Friday's matchup with Dallas; however, it would seem the more cautious approach to hold the winger out if he isn't 100 percent. Regardless of whether he plays another preseason contest, there are no indications the Winnipeg native won't be ready for Opening Night against the Jets on Oct. 4.