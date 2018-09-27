Blues' Alexander Steen: Day-to-day with upper-body issue
Steen is dealing with an upper-body injury and is considered day-to-day, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Coach Mike Yeo didn't rule out Steen from Friday's matchup with Dallas; however, it would seem the more cautious approach to hold the winger out if he isn't 100 percent. Regardless of whether he plays another preseason contest, there are no indications the Winnipeg native won't be ready for Opening Night against the Jets on Oct. 4.
More News
-
Blues' Alexander Steen: Finishes season with 46 points•
-
Blues' Alexander Steen: Finally lights the lamp•
-
Blues' Alexander Steen: Records two assists in loss•
-
Blues' Alexander Steen: Point-per-game pace over past 17•
-
Blues' Alexander Steen: Continues strong play•
-
Blues' Alexander Steen: Point per game in January•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...