Blues' Alexander Steen: Deemed game-time call
Steen (lower body) is a game-time decision for Wednesday's matchup against the Wild, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
Steen was injured during this past Sunday's game against the Red Wings, but there's reasons to be optimistic that he'll suit up Wednesday. He skated Wednesday morning and took line rushes with the third unit, and coach Craig Berube already said Robby Fabbri would sit out, according to Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Without Fabbri, the Blues only have 12 healthy forwards, so unless they recalled a player, Steen is trending toward suiting up.
