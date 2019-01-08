Blues' Alexander Steen: Designated for IR
Steen (shoulder) has surfaced on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
Steen went directly from day-to-day status to IR, which clearly indicates that he isn't making much progress in his recovery. In the absence of the veteran, the Blues figure to continue relying on third-year winger Zachary Sanford, who has points in each of the last two games.
