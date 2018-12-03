Blues' Alexander Steen: Diagnosed with concussion
Steen is day-to-day with a concussion, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Steen has a history of concussions which suggests the team should exercise extra caution when targetting a return date. Meanwhile, to counteract the mounting injuries, St. Louis recalled a couple of forwards from AHL San Antonio on Monday, promoting both Jordan Kyrou and Jordan Nolan.
