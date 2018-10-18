Blues' Alexander Steen: Dishes on man-advantage tally

Steen garnered a power-play assist in Wednesday's 3-2 road loss to the Canadiens.

With three goals and just as many helpers, Steen is second only to Brayden Schenn for total points among the St. Louis skaters through the first six games of the regular season. David Perron, Vladimir Tarasenko and Ryan O'Reilly share that total as well, but Steen has the best rating among them at minus-2. While it's clear from the Blues' last-place position in the Central Division standings that there's plenty of room for improvement, Steen seems to be doing his share of the work early on.