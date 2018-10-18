Blues' Alexander Steen: Dishes on man-advantage tally
Steen garnered a power-play assist in Wednesday's 3-2 road loss to the Canadiens.
With three goals and just as many helpers, Steen is second only to Brayden Schenn for total points among the St. Louis skaters through the first six games of the regular season. David Perron, Vladimir Tarasenko and Ryan O'Reilly share that total as well, but Steen has the best rating among them at minus-2. While it's clear from the Blues' last-place position in the Central Division standings that there's plenty of room for improvement, Steen seems to be doing his share of the work early on.
More News
-
Blues' Alexander Steen: Pointless in return to lineup•
-
Blues' Alexander Steen: Ready for season opener•
-
Blues' Alexander Steen: Sidelined for Sunday's game•
-
Blues' Alexander Steen: Day-to-day with upper-body issue•
-
Blues' Alexander Steen: Finishes season with 46 points•
-
Blues' Alexander Steen: Finally lights the lamp•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...