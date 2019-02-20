Blues' Alexander Steen: Dishes out helper

Steen set up a goal in Tuesday's win over the Maple Leafs.

Steen cut off a breakout pass and quickly fed Tyler Bozak with a backhand pass, and Bozak dished it to Schwartz backdoor to open the scoring. The veteran winger missed the previous two games due to the birth of his daughter, but he now has an assist in each of the last four contests.

More News
Our Latest Stories