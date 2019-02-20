Blues' Alexander Steen: Dishes out helper
Steen set up a goal in Tuesday's win over the Maple Leafs.
Steen cut off a breakout pass and quickly fed Tyler Bozak with a backhand pass, and Bozak dished it to Schwartz backdoor to open the scoring. The veteran winger missed the previous two games due to the birth of his daughter, but he now has an assist in each of the last four contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...