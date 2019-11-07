Blues' Alexander Steen: Exits after collision

Steen (lower body) will not return to Wednesday's game versus the Oilers after colliding awkwardly with Alex Chiasson in the second period.

The collision was bad enough for the Blues to rule Steen out for the remainder of the game. The 35-year-old skated 8:34 in the contest. After the game, coach Craig Berube had no update on Steen's condition. If he is set to miss time, the newly-acquired Jacob De La Rose would likely take his spot in the lineup.