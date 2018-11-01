Blues' Alexander Steen: Expected to play Thursday
Steen is projected to be in the lineup Thursday against the Golden Knights.
Steen had some neck tightness Monday during practice, but fortunately the Blues were off for a few days so he had a chance to get healthy. The 34-year-old will hope to stay hot, as he has goals in back-to-back games.
