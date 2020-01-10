Blues' Alexander Steen: Finally breaks through offensively

Steen scored twice and added an assist in Thursday's 5-1 win over Buffalo. He had five shots and was plus-4.

Injury and lack of production have made it a miserable season for the 35-year-old winger, but he finally scored his first two goals of the season in the third period. Steen also assisted on Robert Thomas' opening goal, giving him a three point night after he had entered the game with just eight assists in 28 games. Steen's offensive game has tapered off with age and Thursday's performance is likely more of a blip than a sign of things to come. Still, it was an encouraging performance for the veteran.