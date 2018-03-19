Blues' Alexander Steen: Finally lights the lamp

Steen scored a power-play goal and added an assist in a 5-4 overtime win against the Blackhawks on Sunday.

This was Steen's first goal in 13 games, so he is probably breathing a sigh of relief. He hasn't exactly been contributing in other ways either, as he had only three assists in his 12 contests prior to this one. The Blues are fighting for a playoff spot, so they really need the 34-year-old to pick up the pace.