Blues' Alexander Steen: Finishes season with 46 points
Steen produced 15 goals and 46 points in 76 games this season.
The 34-year-old had 14 of those points on the power play, where he held a substantial role. However, this was the first time -- not including the lockout season -- since the 2011-12 campaign that Steen racked up less than 50 points.
More News
-
Blues' Alexander Steen: Finally lights the lamp•
-
Blues' Alexander Steen: Records two assists in loss•
-
Blues' Alexander Steen: Point-per-game pace over past 17•
-
Blues' Alexander Steen: Continues strong play•
-
Blues' Alexander Steen: Point per game in January•
-
Blues' Alexander Steen: Keeps streak alive•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...