Blues' Alexander Steen: Finishes season with 46 points

Steen produced 15 goals and 46 points in 76 games this season.

The 34-year-old had 14 of those points on the power play, where he held a substantial role. However, this was the first time -- not including the lockout season -- since the 2011-12 campaign that Steen racked up less than 50 points.

