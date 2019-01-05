Blues' Alexander Steen: Fires five shots on net
Steen generated five shots on goal and a plus-1 rating during Thursday's win over the Capitals.
Steen is flanking All-Star center Ryan O'Reilly on the top line, but he has just four assists over the last 12 games while only directing 20 shots on net in that span. He's valuable on both power play and penalty kill, but his fantasy potential is spotty and better suited for deeper formats.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...