Blues' Alexander Steen: Fires five shots on net

Steen generated five shots on goal and a plus-1 rating during Thursday's win over the Capitals.

Steen is flanking All-Star center Ryan O'Reilly on the top line, but he has just four assists over the last 12 games while only directing 20 shots on net in that span. He's valuable on both power play and penalty kill, but his fantasy potential is spotty and better suited for deeper formats.

More News
Our Latest Stories