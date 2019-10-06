Play

Blues' Alexander Steen: Fires three shots on net

Steen recorded three shots on net and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Stars.

Steen has been left off the power play to start the season, and it likely will remain that way as long as the Blues' stay healthy. However, he still finished with 16:39 TOI during Saturday's game despite a fourth-line role since he's a skilled penalty killer.

