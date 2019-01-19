Blues' Alexander Steen: Game-time call Saturday

Steen (shoulder) is considered a game-time decision for Saturday's contest against the Senators.

Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch notes that a game-time decision tag usually results in the player in question playing, so Steen would seem to be a decent bet to suit up Saturday. Confirmation of his status may not surface until the team takes the ice for warmups, however.

