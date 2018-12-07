Blues' Alexander Steen: Game-time call
Updating a previous report, Steen (concussion) will be a game-time decision against the Jets on Friday.
According to Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Steen should be able to give it a go on the second line with Brayden Scheenn and Vladimir Tarasenko, but an official team source cautions that the veteran winger's status will come down to warmups. If you're depending on Steen in the fantasy realm, we reccomending finalizing your daily lineups as close to puck drop as possibile to account for his potential absence.
