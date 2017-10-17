Blues' Alexander Steen: Game-time decision Wednesday

Steen (hand) will be re-evaluated following Wednesday's game-day skate to see if he is healthy enough to suit up against the Blackhawks, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Steen has been trending in the right direction -- resuming practice with his teammates -- and it looks like the game-day skate is the final hurdle for him to clear. If the winger is given the green light, the Blues will need to clear a spot on the 23-man roster.