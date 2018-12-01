Blues' Alexander Steen: Goal precedes injury
Steen was forced out of Friday's game against the Avalanche due to an upper-body injury, Rick Sadowski of NHL.com reports. He scored a goal over 7:58 of ice time before departing.
Steen was elbowed by defenseman Erik Johnsson, who picked up a five-minute major and game misconduct penalty. It's too early to tell how much time Steen will miss -- if any -- but expect a quick turnaround as far as a reevaluation is concerned given that the Notes will go right back to work for Saturday night's contest against the Coyotes.
