Blues' Alexander Steen: Good to go Friday

Steen (lower body) will be available for Friday's clash with Edmonton.

Steen has been rolling of late, as he racked up five goals and four helpers in his last nine outings. Despite the recent strong run of form, the winger will likely miss the 40-point mark for the second straight year, in part due to an ankle injury that cost him 16 games earlier in the year.

