Blues' Alexander Steen: Good to go Wednesday

Steen (lower body) will play in Wednesday's matchup against the Wild, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Initially deemed a game-time decision, Steen tested it out in warmups and is ready to rock. He's expected to work on the third line with Tyler Bozak and Robby Thomas. Steen has three helpers over the last six games.

