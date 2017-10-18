Blues' Alexander Steen: Healthy for Wednesday

Steen (hand) will make his season debut Wednesday against Chicago, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

The Blues will be ecstatic to have Steen back, who is one of their best players and something of a Swiss Army knife for the team. Steen has hit the 50-point plateau in each of the last four seasons, scoring a total of 90 goals and 229 points over the course of 285 games. Steen is expected to slot in to a top-six role, as well as give a boost to a Blues' power play that's already converting at a 20.8% clip.