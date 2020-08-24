Steen (undisclosed) told reporters he was dealing with his undisclosed injury prior to the Return to Play training camp, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Steen also confirmed that he will be back for the 2020-21 campaign, his 16th season in the NHL. In 1018 appearances, the 35-year-old center racked up 245 goals and 377 assists, including 183 power-play points. Heading into next season, Steen figures to remain in a bottom-six role and shouldn't be expected to still produce at the 40-50 point level as he did earlier in his career.