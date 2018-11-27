Blues' Alexander Steen: Joining road trip

Steen (upper body) will travel with the club for its upcoming three-game road trip, but still may not play, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Steen has been sidelined for the Blues' previous six outings due to his upper-body issue. Prior to getting hurt, the winger tallied five points in eight appearances while averaging 17:18 of ice time. Once cleared to return, the Winnipeg native will likely bounce Oskar Sundqvist or Samuel Blais from the lineup.