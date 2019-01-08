Blues' Alexander Steen: Likely out Tuesday

Steen (shoulder) isn't expected to be available for Tuesday's game against the Stars, NHL.com's Lou Korac reports.

Steen's shoulder issue isn't expected to keep him sidelined long term, but it's safe to assume he'll miss at least one contest due to the injury. Another update on the veteran forward's status should surface prior to Thursday's matchup with Montreal.

