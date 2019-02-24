Blues' Alexander Steen: Nets first goal in 27 games

Steen scored a goal Saturday in a 2-1 shootout win over Boston.

It was Steen's first goal since Nov. 30 (27 games). His overall totals are low (19 points in 44 games), but he does have five points in his last six games. It's a modest run, but it might make Steen relevant in deeper formats.

