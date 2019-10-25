Blues' Alexander Steen: Notches helper against Kings

Steen recorded an assist and two shots on net in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Steen marked his third assist of the year on Brayden Schenn's empty-net goal. He was bumped up to the second line in this game since Sammy Blais (thumb) wasn't playing, and he could stick in the role going forward even if Blais returns since Vladimir Tarasenko (upper body) won't play in Saturday's game against the Bruins.