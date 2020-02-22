Blues' Alexander Steen: Opens scoring in win

Steen scored a goal and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-1 win over the Stars.

Steen picked up the second rebound off a Colton Parayko slap shot, and he fired it past an out-of-position Ben Bishop. The 35-year-old doesn't score a ton -- he has 17 points over 46 games -- but his depth and penalty-killing upside will be instrumental for the Blues to defend their title.