Blues' Alexander Steen: Out again Saturday
Steen (shoulder) will not be in action against the Stars on Saturday, but Blues coach Craig Berube would not rule out the winger returning at some point on the four-game road trip, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Steen's continued absence hurts the Blues on special teams, as the veteran has averaged 1:55 of ice time on the power play and 2:12 with the team shorthanded. He'll be checked out further ahead of Monday's clash with the Capitals.
