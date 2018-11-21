Blues' Alexander Steen: Out again Wednesday
Steen (upper body) will sit out Wednesday's game against the Predators, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
Steen will miss his fourth straight game Wednesday as he continues to battle an upper-body issue. Considering he hasn't been placed on injured reserve at this point, there's a good chance that the winger is truly on the day-to-day spectrum. His next opportunity to take the ice arrives Friday at home in a rematch with Nashville.
