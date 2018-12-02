Blues' Alexander Steen: Out of Saturday's lineup

Steen (upper body) won't suit up Saturday in Arizona, according to The Athletic's Jeremy Rutherford.

Friday's match against Colorado was a costly one for the Blues in terms of manpower, as both Steen and Alex Pietrangelo (hand) are sitting out Saturday after suffering injuries in that contest. Robert Thomas will move into the lineup to take Steen's spot.

