Blues' Alexander Steen: Picks apple in three straight
Steen dished out an assist during 15:08 TOI in Thursday's win over the Coyotes.
He fed a stretch pass to Jaden Schwartz, who found Joel Edmundson in the slot for the game's opening score. Steen now has a three-game assist streak, but he doesn't have a goal since lighting the lamp on the road Nov. 30 versus the Avalanche. The Blues are headed to Colorado on Saturday, so Steen will look to repeat that effort and break the slump.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...