Blues' Alexander Steen: Picks apple in three straight

Steen dished out an assist during 15:08 TOI in Thursday's win over the Coyotes.

He fed a stretch pass to Jaden Schwartz, who found Joel Edmundson in the slot for the game's opening score. Steen now has a three-game assist streak, but he doesn't have a goal since lighting the lamp on the road Nov. 30 versus the Avalanche. The Blues are headed to Colorado on Saturday, so Steen will look to repeat that effort and break the slump.