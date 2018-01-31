Blues' Alexander Steen: Point per game in January

Steen notched an empty-net goal in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Canadiens.

Before the calendar flip, many thought the 33-year-old was on the downward slide in production after accruing just eight points in December. However, Steen now has seven goals and 11 points in 11 games during January, while firing 25 shots on goal in that span. The veteran winger continues to man the top power play, and now that Jaden Schwartz is back from an ankle injury, Steen's value should remain high.