Blues' Alexander Steen: Point per game in January
Steen notched an empty-net goal in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Canadiens.
Before the calendar flip, many thought the 33-year-old was on the downward slide in production after accruing just eight points in December. However, Steen now has seven goals and 11 points in 11 games during January, while firing 25 shots on goal in that span. The veteran winger continues to man the top power play, and now that Jaden Schwartz is back from an ankle injury, Steen's value should remain high.
More News
-
Blues' Alexander Steen: Keeps streak alive•
-
Blues' Alexander Steen: Two points Thursday•
-
Blues' Alexander Steen: Collects assist in victory•
-
Blues' Alexander Steen: Three assists in last two games•
-
Blues' Alexander Steen: Collects two power-play helpers Saturday•
-
Blues' Alexander Steen: Scores power-play tally•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...