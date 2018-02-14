Blues' Alexander Steen: Point-per-game pace over past 17

Steen scored a goal and added a power-play helper in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to Nashville.

Both of Steen's points came in the second period, as he potted his 13th goal of the season 3:10 into the middle frame before dishing out a helper on Jaden Schwartz's tally with the extra man less than six minutes later. The 33-year-old veteran has racked up six points in the past five games, and he now has nine goals and eight assists in his last 17 appearances.